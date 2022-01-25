2021 saw record number of Champaign County home sales

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A record number of homes were sold in Champaign County last year.

The Champaign County Association of Realtors says they broke their record for home sales in 2021…again. 3,325 properties were sold. That’s 7.29% higher than the number sold in 2020. The average price was up 9% at $207,036.

Association President Stephanie Pratt says low interest rates are the main reason… And plenty of buyers are taking advantage.

“Probably the most relocation we’ve actually seen out of the area ever, but we also have people coming in for jobs,” Pratt said. “We also have divorces, or they’re coming out of rentals because of the interest rates and they’re able to actually buy those homes.”

Pratt says the rest of 2022 looks promising as well. If you’re in the market, she advises to go through a local lender and be prepared to spend 40-45 days to close.