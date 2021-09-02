2021 Labor Day celebration in central Illinois: Times and locations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois AFL – CIO will host a series of Labor Day Parades in central Illinois on Monday.

According to officials, the time and locations for Labor Day Parades are as followed:

Champaign – Urbana — Labor Day Parade & Picnic
– Location: Downtown Urbana
– Time: 10 a.m. start
– Details: The parade will start at Lincoln Square Mall and end at Prairie Park. A picnic will immediately follow the parade at Prairie Park. Lunch and drinks will be provided. Entertainment includes games, live band, and guest speakers.
– Contact: Call Matt Kelly at 217-621-5201 or David Beck at 217-721-5344

Bloomington – Normal — Labor Day Parade, Lunch & Dinner
– Location: Downtown Bloomington
– Time: 9 a.m. line up, 10 a.m. start
– Details: The parade will go from Front Street to Roosevelt Avenue. Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A lunch box costs $6. Anyone interested should register online.
– Contact: Call Mike Matejka at 309-208-1120

Danville – Labor Day Parade
– Location: Downtown Danville
– Time: 8 a.m. line up, 9 a.m. start
– Contact: Vermilion County Federation of Labor President Oscar Williams at owilliams@afgenvac.org

Decatur – Labor Day Parade & Picnic
– Location: Downtown Decatur
– Time: 8:30 a.m. lineup, 10 a.m. start
– Details: The line up will be on South Franklin Street. There will be a picnic in the Fairview Park following the parade and it will be held until 2 p.m.. The event is free to members of the Illinois AFL – CIO. It costs $25 for the general public.
– Contact: Riki Dial at 217-299-5373 (parade) and Lloyd Holman at 217-620-4923 (picnic)

Paxton — Labor Day Parade & Games
– Location: Paxton High School parking lot
– Time: 9:30 a.m. line up, 10 a.m. start
– Details: Fun activities will immediately follow the parade such as kids games, face-panting, corn-eating and cornhole contest.
– Contact: Paxton Labor Day Celebration’s Facebook

Charleston Labor Day Weekend Bash with The Midnight City
– Location: Party at the Point, 20 Patriots Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant
– Time: September 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
– Ticket price: $10
– Details: There will be live music from The Midnight City and plenty of good eats.

