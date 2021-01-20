2021 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon postponed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the 2021 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend has been postponed.

In a news release, organizers said they confirmed with the University of Illinois that the original date for the race, April 29-May 1, cannot take place because of the ongoing pandemic. Officials said they also confirmed the University and Division of Intercollegiate Athletics calendars are available for a new, additional running event. It will take place in the “window” of September 9-11, 2021, according to officials. That race will take place prior to the 2022 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend.

“What that event will ‘look’ like, we don’t know at this point in time, but we will explore all viable options, taking into consideration all factors. We are excited for this opportunity to expand our race offering and look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Organizers said they will share their next race update no later than April 1.