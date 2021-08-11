2021 Butter Cow unveiled at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday was the day for a special reveal…the unveiling of the 2021 Butter Cow. This installment marks the 100th anniversary of the unofficial icon of the Illinois State Fair.

State Fair officials said this year’s cow features the theme “Embracing Tradition.”

“After a year where the world stopped, I felt including an exhibitor embracing the cow signifies the joy our youth are experiencing as they return to the fair,” said 2021 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor Sarah Pratt. “You only get one chance to celebrate the 100th Anniversary and hope this year’s Butter Cow will invoke those feelings of nostalgia people have experienced for generations.”

Butter cow in fast forward pic.twitter.com/RvNCs9X3n1 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 11, 2021

The cow will be on display in the Dairy Building throughout the fair, which runs August 12-22.