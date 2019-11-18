2020 Order of Lincoln recipients announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Six people will receive the 2020 Order of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois says as part of its 25th anniversary, Governor James R. Thompson declared the Order of Lincoln to be “the state’s highest award.” It awards the recipient for their professional achievement and public service.

Some of the honorees include Scott Altman, a former NASA astronaut; Paul “Doug” Collins, an NBA All-Star and coach; and Robert “Robb” Fraley, a former Mansanto Co. executive. They will receive their honor in April 2020.

For more information on the honorees, click here.