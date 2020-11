ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 election looked a little different, but there were still many voters who hit the polling places to cast their vote.













Lots of voters lined up at the Activities and Recreation Center on campus. Some say they’re waiting up to two hours. @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/WJ2oJMzPFv — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) November 3, 2020

There are some families who were able to bring their children to vote for the first time.

We also brought you updated coverage throughout the day through social media and our live stream.

Some children had the day off school, but Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said he spent the day as an election judge.