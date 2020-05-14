2020 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon canceled

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon have canceled the 2020 race weekend.

This comes as many events are being canceled over COVID-19 concerns. In March, organizers had postponed the race, hoping to have it later this year. However, with continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, organizers decided to cancel the race weekend for this year. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved in our race is always our top priority,” said Jan Seely, Co-Director of the marathon. The dates for next year’s race are April 29-May 1, 2021.

There are some options for people who have paid registration for the 2020 race:

Get a 100% registration credit towards the 2021 race weekend or the 2022 weekend (April 28-30, 2022)

Complete your 2020 race virtually and report the results of your run/walk with a tool. The race will email further instructions regarding this option. Complete your virtual race by June 30 and submit your results by July 15 so you can receive your race swag: drawstring bag, race shirt and finisher medal. Officials said those will be received sometime in August.

You have until May 31 to make your decision.

You can get more information regarding the race cancellation on the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon website.