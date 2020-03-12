2020 Census launch

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 2020 Census invitations are set to begin arriving in the mail.

A kickoff event has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 2:00 at the Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center (402 E. Main Street). The Connections Center is one of more than a dozen census assistance hubs that have been set up in the area, in addition to the University YMCA, the Refugee Center, the Illini Union and the C-U Public Health District.

In response to coronavirus concerns, census workers are placing hand sanitizers at census hubs and will seek direction throughout the process from the C-U Public Health District, which oversees Census outreach for Champaign County and five surrounding counties.

Although the Census Bureau is encouraging people to fill out the Census online this year, mail-in and phone responses are options as well.

“Don’t be nervous,” Urbana Deputy Clerk Wendy Hundley says. “It takes less than three minutes. All they ask you is your address, your phone number, a birth date, your ethnicity and that’s it. You’re done. It’s a very simple process. The citizenship question is not there.”

Gloria Yen with the University YMCA says nearly 10,000 immigrants have moved to Champaign County since the 2010 Census.

“None of them have actually seen a Census before,” Yen says. “So, that is why we are trying to get the word out to demystify the Census and make sure they know it’s safe and totally okay for them to complete.”

