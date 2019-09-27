URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You can join the fight to end a debilitating disease next weekend. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at Meadowbrook Park.

Participants will honor those afflicted with the disease with Promise Flowers during a Promise Garden Ceremony. The moving display represents personal reasons people join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease; the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Figures in Illinois include more than 230,000 people afflicted and 588,000 caregivers.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Meadowbrook Park, Urbana

Saturday, October 5

Registration: 8:30 am

Promise Garden Ceremony: 9:30 am

Walk: 10 am

For more information, click here.