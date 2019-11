DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual “Night of Lights Parade” took center stage Saturday night in downtown.

The Fischer Theater, Downtown Danville, Inc., and the City of Danville hosted the community event.

WCIA 3 News was in the parade and provided live coverage of the parade.

Come out and say hi to Meteorologist Kevin Lighty and me at the Danville “Night of Lights” holiday parade!! Posted by Jennifer Jensen on Saturday, November 16, 2019 Snow Bear, Jennifer Jensen, and Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty in Danville

