2018 sheriff election to be recounted by hand

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Votes in the November 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s election are slated to be recounted by hand after a lengthy legal battle between current Sheriff Tony Brown and Lt. Jim Root.

Brown won that election by one vote, grabbing 16,655 votes to Root’s 16,654, according to the county clerk, which had, on election day, declared Root the unofficial winner.

The two parties have been litigating the outcome since December 2018.

“While both Brown and Root maintain their positions with respect to the election contest, both agree that conducting a full hand recount at this juncture will aid in the disposition of the election contest, and ultimately benefit the citizens of Macon County,” a statement from Brown’s Springfield-based attorney, Christopher Scherer, read.

The Macon County Clerk is expected to conduct the hand recount over the next several weeks.

Scherer said a judge has not yet filed the order for the recount.

This is a developing story.



