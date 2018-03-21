2018 Primary Elections: Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Gordy Hulten joins the Morning Show to discuss voting issues throughout the county on election day.

Thousands came out to vote in this year’s primary, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing at some polling places in Champaign county.

All day long, there were complaints about paper jams in voting machines. Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten says their tabulators are 16 years old and jams are so common, polling places have procedures in place for what to do when it happens.

In fact, Hulten had to replace two of them himself. He says they cost six thousand dollars each and the county has more than 100 of them. As the equipment gets older, it could become an even bigger problem.

