2018 murder suspect appears in court after being arrested in Cook County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Keith Campbell was arraigned in Champaign County Court on Wednesday, records show.

The 29-year-old man was arrested in Cook County earlier this month by U.S. Marshals. A warrant for his arrest was approved in July 2018.

Investigators have charged him and Cory Jackson with murder. Jackson has already been arrested.

Urbana Police say 27-year-old Martez Taylor was fatally shot on July 21, 2018, after a fight broke out at a party near Florida and Curtis streets.

Detectives said Campbell and Jackson shot Taylor was he was sitting in a car. Taylor died at a hospital.