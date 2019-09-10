Preparations for 2020 census

NATIONAL (WCIA) — New census numbers from 2018 are expected to be released Tuesday. The data will focus on income and poverty, health insurance coverage on a national and state level and supplemental poverty.

The new numbers will arrive as local census workers are already hitting the streets for the 2020 Census. Local city leaders are urging people to participate so the census count is as accurate as possible since it impacts funding.

Census workers are required to carry official government ID badges and explain their visit. You can also ask for a secondary picture ID as well.

President Trump fought to add an immigration question to the 2020 Census, but a New York federal judge issued an order blocking the president’s administration from adding such a question in any form. It followed the president’s announcement in July he intended to seek citizenship records from agencies already collecting data through an executive order.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided in June to keep a lower court’s order blocking the citizenship question on the census.

July 18, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said, as the 2020 Census approaches, she wants immigrants to feel safe coming forward.

“It’s really important for everyone to be counted because cities get dollars from the federal government based on the number of people counted. So people need to know that they can step up and be counted and that they’re not putting themselves or their families in jeopardy.”

April 1, 2020 is Census Day. It’s when every home should receive an invitation to participate in the census. You’ll be able to respond by phone, mail or online.

For more information, call (800) 923 – 8282.