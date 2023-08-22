SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A burglary at a Springfield storage unit resulted in a $2,000 antique being stolen, Crime Stoppers said. They’re asking the public for help in finding the person responsible.

The burglary happened sometime between Aug. 7 and 8 at Capital Storage, 818 South Dirksen Parkway. Officials said that the lock was broken on one of the units, costing $350 worth of damage. After gaining access, the suspect stole an antique desk that was inside the unit.

A photo taken at the time of the theft shows that the suspect appeared to be a White man wearing dark clothing and driving a silver Ford SUV. The license plate appeared to read CV58296.

Courtesy: Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Any information regarding this burglary can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427. Tips may also be submitted on Crime Stoppers’ website or via the “P3 Tips” app.

Any tip that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500.