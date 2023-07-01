CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A 20-year-old from Urbana has died after a motorcycle crash in Champaign, Friday.

It happened just North of Downtown Champaign, at Neil and Maple Streets around 6 p.m.

Friends of the victim tell WCIA the man was Tre Puckett. They set up a memorial to honor him where the crash happened.

They say he was working for a moving company in town and loved riding his bike. The friend group took a picture together on Monday, that is now hanging up at the site of the accident.

Champaign Police are investigating the cause of this traffic collision, including whether any other vehicles were involved. At this time, there is limited evidence to determine whether the victim was involved in a collision with another vehicle or whether this was a single-vehicle collision. No other vehicles were located on-scene and no other injuries have been reported in this incident.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

