20+ Springfield gang members and others indicted over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than 20 members and associates of Springfield street gangs and others have been indicted on federal and state drug trafficking and related charges within the past week, according to a news release from United States Attorney John Milhiser’s office within the Central District of Illinois court.

The charges allege the individuals have engaged in various capacities to distribute drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in Springfield in 2019 and 2020. They’re the product of a joint effort by federal, state and local law enforcement to address drug trafficking and related violence in Springfield.

Participating agencies include the Drug Enforcement Administration; Springfield Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation; and, the Illinois State Police. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the cases.

To date, 15 individuals charged have been arrested. A listing of the federal and state defendants arrested is attached; the names of those charged but not yet apprehended are not included.

The federal defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute large quantities of deadly drugs, including fentanyl and carry penalties of up to life in prison if convicted. This includes conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, along with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, crack and heroin. The indictment includes special findings for two defendants, Derrick Bailey and Denziel Witherspoon, for prior federal convictions for possession with intent to distribute drugs. Four defendants, including Bailey, D. Witherspoon, and Cooper, have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, a charge that carries a statutory penalty of five years to life to be served consecutive to any sentence ordered for the underlying drug offense.

“This wave of collaborative enforcement demonstrates the ongoing commitment of our federal, state and local authorities to combat violent crime and drug trafficking in Springfield,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove violent criminals and drug dealers from our community.”

While this is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate additional arrests, let this be a strong message to those involved in criminal activity that law enforcement in Sangamon County continues to work together to remove and hold responsible parties accountable for such crimes.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The defendants include the following:

1. Derrick D. Bailey, 40, of the 2700 block of York Rd., Springfield, Ill., detained in federal custody

Conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 28 grams of crack cocaine

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)

Each count 15 years to life in prison

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Five years to life in prison to be served consecutive to the underlying drug offense

Possession of a firearm by a felon – up to 10 years in prison

Indictment includes special finding that Bailey has a prior federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of crack cocaine.

2. Denziel T. Witherspoon, 29, unknown street address, Springfield, Ill., detained in federal custody

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)

Conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin

Each count 15 years to life in prison

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Five years to life in prison to be served consecutive to the underlying drug offense

Possession of a firearm by a felon – up to 10 years in prison

Indictment includes special finding that Witherspoon has a prior federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

3. Lavar Maney, 41, unknown street address, Springfield, Ill., arrested, arraigned, released with conditions

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine

Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Each count 10 years to life

4. James V. Cooper, 31, of Ramblewood Dr., Chatham, Ill., detained in federal custody

Conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine

10 years to life in prison

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Five years to life in prison to be served consecutive to the underlying drug offense

Possession of a firearm by a felon – up to 10 years in prison

5. Paul A. Davis, 28, of the 600 block of Woodland, Springfield, Ill., detained in federal custody

Conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine

10 years to life in prison

6. Isadore Montgomery, 34, unknown street address, Springfield, Ill., previously detained on state charges

Conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine

10 years to life in prison

7. Haylee Vaughn, 26, unknown street address, Springfield, Ill., arrested, arraigned, released with conditions

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

o 10 years to life in prison

8. Rashaud Brown, 39, unknown street address, Springfield, Ill., detained in federal custody

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 28 grams of crack cocaine

10 years to life in prison

9. Taylor Cockrell, 25, of the 2300 block of Old Jacksonville Rd., Springfield, Ill., arrested, arraigned, released with conditions

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

10 years to life in prison

U.S. v. Howell and Burnes 20-30075

1. Brandon Howell, 37, of the 2700 block of Findley Dr., Springfield, Ill., arrested in California, awaiting extradition to Central District of Illinois

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

10 years to life in prison

2. Hannah Burnes, 20, of the 200 block of Astoria Rd., Springfield, Ill., arrested, arraigned and released with conditions

Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

10 years to life in prison

Defendants Indicted on Sangamon County Charges

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Napoleon Williams, 40, charged with three counts of manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance

If convicted, penalty of four to 15 years in Illinois Department of Corrections

Arthur McClain, 25, one count manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance

If convicted, penalty of four to 15 years in Illinois Department of Corrections

Jane Cooper, 47, one count manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance – if convicted, six to 30 years in

Illinois Department of Corrections; one count possession of a controlled substance – carries a penalty of 4 – 15 years in IDOC; and permitting unlawful use of building – penalty is 1 -3 years IDOC