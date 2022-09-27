SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police announced on Tuesday that more than 20 guns were seized Sunday morning after their suspected owner was arrested.

Officials said Springfield officers were dispatched to a building in the area of 1st and Ash Streets for a report of a man inside while the fire alarm was activated. The officers found 54-year-old Charles Pyles hiding inside and discovered him to be armed with two loaded guns.

After Pyles was arrested, further investigation revealed an RV that belonged to Pyles. When officers searched it, they found more than 20 guns and thousands of bullets.

Pyles was arrested on several preliminary charges related to burglary and for unlawfully possessing weapons. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.