CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that there are 27,094 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, which has included 82 deaths since June 17.

According to the CDC, 20 counties throughout the state are now rated at the high community level for COVID-19. 47 counties are rated at the medium community level as well.

Within the viewing area, Champaign, Macon and Ford County are at the highest level.



“With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release. “Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus.”

IDPH reports that since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths throughout the state.