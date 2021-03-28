2-year-old Rockford boy dies after falling into river

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — A 2-year-old northern Illinois boy has died days after being pulled from a river he fell into while walking next to the water, authorities said.

Jayce A. Keller of Rockford died Wednesday at a hospital in Madison, Wis., two days after he fell into the Rock River in the Winnebago County village of Machesney Park.

He was found after Monday’s fall in an inlet canal off of the river.

The Dane County, Wis., medical examiner’s office identified the boy and released his name.

The medical examiner’s office said it’s still completing the autopsy and doing further testing.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said a witness saw the boy walking along the banks of an inlet before he fell into the water. The sheriff’s office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the child’s death.