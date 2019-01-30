2-year old election could be resolved next month

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 2-year old dispute over the rightful winner of an election could be over next month.

In November 2016, Adam Hart and Darrin Holycross both ran to be the Georgetown Township Highway Commissioner. They both received the same number of votes.

It was County Clerk Cathy Jenkins’ job to break the tie. Holycross’ attorney says Jenkins took two plastic containers and put a slip of paper in each. One read “winner” while the other read “loser.”

Holycross asked Jenkins to flip a coin to decide who would pick a can first, but Jenkins refused, deciding Hart would pick first since his name is first alphabetically.

Hart chose the winning canister and has been serving as highway commissioner ever since. Holycross sued claiming Jenkins’ method of deciding the winner could have been manipulated.

A judge ruled her method was fine, but the case is back in court now because, after a full recount, some ballots were called into question. A judge is scheduled to make a final ruling in two weeks.