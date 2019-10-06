2 shot after altercation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an altercation that resulted in two people being shot Friday night.

According to a press release, at approximately 11:43 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of a private business in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police discovered a 25-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was ultimately taken to the hospital.

A short time later, police were notified that a second victim, a 32-year-old male, who arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates this incident began as a physical altercation, which resulted in both victims being shot.

There is currently no available suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.