SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were seriously hurt on Friday when a mobile home in Springfield caught fire.

Officials said the fire happened just before 10 a.m. on Truman Road near Fox Bridge Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the mobile home and one occupant inside.

A search of the mobile home located the victim and they were removed from the structure. Officials said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A second victim, officials reported, was also hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation. They are listed in serious condition.

The fire is under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.