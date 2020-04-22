2 people unaware of house fire

Breaking News
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and another escaped injury in a fire. It happened about 9:20 am, Wednesday, in the 500-block of Alabama Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home. When they arrived, the found smoke coming from attic vents.

They entered the home and rescued two people who didn’t know there was a fire. One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is under investigation. The residents will be displaced because of the fire.

Officials remind everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes since seconds count and early notification can save lives.

