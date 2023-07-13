CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed at least two people were shot Thursday evening.

Shell casings littered a parking lot and more than a dozen police officers were on the scene investigating a shooting that happened near Fox Drive and State Street in Champaign.

Champaign Police said at least two people were shot and there were injuries.

One woman was there just moments after the shooting happened.

“It was really kind of frightening in the sense there was so much police presence,” said Sujata Dey-Koontz. “It’s kind of freaky to think of that many cars and police presence, and then learn it was a shooting.”

Earlier Thursday evening, around 20 evidence markers lined the parking lot.

This is a developing story.