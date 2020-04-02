2 people in Piatt, DeWitt counties test positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt and DeWitt counties have both marked their first officially confirmed cases of COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday.

After attending a conference in Chicago, a 52-year-old DeWitt County woman began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 23, according to a press release Thursday from the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

She was tested on March 30.

A 22-year-old female healthcare worker in Piatt County was also tested on March 30 after developing a fever two days before; officials said she didn’t return to work after showing any symptoms.

Both confirmed cases have been in isolation at home.

“We continue to gather details from these individuals to understand their exposure better

and who they may have been in contact with,” David Remmert, DeWitt/Piatt BiCounty Health Department administrator said in the release.

Remmert also clarified that while health officials did announce a week ago that a man with DeWitt County address had tested positive for COVID-19, “it was discovered later that he would be counted in Missouri, where he goes to school.”

The student hadn’t been back since Christmas, Remmert said, making Thursday’s announcement the first official case of the virus in DeWitt County.

As of Wednesday, Remmert said 52 tests had been conducted between both counties, with seven still awaiting results and 45 coming back as negative.