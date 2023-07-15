GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) The Georgetown Police Chief, Whitney Renaker, confirmed with WCIA 3 that two people died after crashing into a natural gas substation. The substation caught on fire.

It happened near the corner of Mill and Seminary streets around 8 a.m., Saturday.

The road was closed for seven hours for clean-up and an investigation. The city’s natural gas service is shut down.

Ameren Illinois said they are going door to door to shut off people’s meter’s before the return service to the area.

“There was a real loud boom outside of my home,” said Robert Glivewell. “And I looked out one window in my bedroom and didn’t see anything, so I slide around an jumped on the other side and I see a big ole ball of flame,”

Glivewell lives across the street from where the crash happened.

Illinois State Police will be handling the investigation.