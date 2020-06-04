2 more men face federal charges for child sex crimes in separate cases

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for child sex crimes in separate, unrelated cases.

A four-count indictment charges 55-year old James Russian, of Tuscola, with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity, attempted sexual exploitation of children, attempted sex trafficking of minors and attempted receipt of child pornography. Russian was arrested and charged in April.

In a separate case, a three-count indictment charges 45-year old Caleb Hickman, of Granger, Ind., with attempted enticement of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of children and attempted receipt of child pornography from February-to-May of this year in Kankakee and Champaign counties. Hickman was arrested and charged in Indiana in May. After an initial court appearance in Indiana, Hickman was transferred to Illinois.

Affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaints state each man used social media applications to make arrangements to engage in illegal activities. The men were actually interacting with covert online employees of the FBI.

Russian reportedly agreed to pay to engage in sexual activity with an 8-year old girl to whom the operative claimed to have access.

Hickman’s communication with an FBI employee arranged for a 14-year old to travel from Champaign to South Bend, Ind., to engage in sexual activity.

If convicted, the statutory penalty for attempted enticement of a minor is 10-years to life in prison, 15 – 30 years for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, 15-years to life for sex trafficking of minors under 14-years of age and 5 – 20 years for receipt of child pornography.