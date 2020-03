CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 2 more cases of coronavirus disease in Champaign County have been confirmed by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.

According to CUPHD, one resident is a male in his 30’s and the other is a male in his 50’s.



They are both in home isolation and are recovering.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

Champaign County has a total of three cases at this time.