JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 men injured.

Police say shots were fired in the 1100 block of west Iles.

One victim was shot in the legs and taken to a local hospital. They are in good condition, but still being hospitalized. The other victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital but is in critical, but stable condition.

Police say there is no suspect at this time.