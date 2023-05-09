OGDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from Ogden are dead after the Champaign County Sheriff said they were involved in a high-speed crash just north of the town on Monday.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 2700E and 1700N. Preliminary reports indicate that the two were driving northbound on 2700E when the driver lost control and the car hit a guardrail. Heuerman added that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and they were ejected through the open roof.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the driver of the car was identified as 58-year-old Douglas Stevens. Stevens was alive following the crash and was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, but was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m. The passenger was identified as 20-year-old Keylan Henry; he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. at the scene of the crash.

Northrup added that both men died from the multiple blunt force injuries they received during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by both the Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.