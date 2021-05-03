2 men dead after early morning crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 2 people are dead after a crash that happened Saturday early morning.

Ethan Angerami, 19 from New Hampshire, was traveling west on Interstate 70 near milepost 122 with John Hibbard, 18 from Maine around 6 am.

Rodney Rice, 56 from Texas, was in a Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer and parked on the right shoulder when Angerami left the roadway to the right, hitting the right rear of the trailer that was being towed by Rice.

Hibbard and Angerami were pronounced dead on scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.

Rice was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The right lane of the interstate was closed for 7 hours during the investigation.

This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.