2 men arrested after body found in gas tanker in June

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Kankakee Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service, announced Tuesday that they have arrested two men in relation to the death of 29-year-old Garrett Meyer from Nashville.

Officers said they arrested 33-year-old Billy Roof III and 37-year-old Ryan Morrow on two charges, which are unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment of death. Roof was also charged with unlawful use of account numbers.

According to police, Roof and Morrow have been transported to the Iroquois County Jail where they remain in lieu of bond.

Meyer’s body was found inside a gas tanker near Buckley on June 4. Authority confirmed that he died of an overdose. The autopsy results released by the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office stated that Meyer had “toxic levels of amphetamines and fentanyl” in his system. He also had a blood-alcohol level of .181.

The investigation of Meyer’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Iroquois County Investigators at (815) 432-6992.