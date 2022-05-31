COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies with Coles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a deadly traffic crash.

According to the deputies, the driver of Unit 1 was 19-year-old Douglas Wilson Jr. of Charleston, the passenger of Unit 1 was 19-year-old Jennavive G Williams of Charleston, the driver of Unit 2 was 44-year-old Rachel A Sutton of Humboldt and the passenger of Unit 2 was 55-year-old James H Sutton of Humboldt.

Deputies said Unit 1 was traveling West on 1200N and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of 500E and struck Unit 2 in the intersection. Both vehicles continued into the field west of the intersection where Unit 1 overturned, ejected both occupants and then caught fire.

Unit 2 slid further west and both occupants were pronounced dead on scene, deputies stated.

The crash is under investigation.