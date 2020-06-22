2 killed after rear-ending semi

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in an accident with a semi-truck this weekend. It happened about 5 am, Saturday, on I-55 north near Odell.

The driver and a passenger in a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the semi, 47-year old Aleksander Popovich, of Crown Point, Ind., was not hurt.

Authorities say the semi moved to the left lane when approaching a construction zone. The Jeep “approached from the rear at a speed much greater” than the semi. It hit the back of the semi, became wedged underneath and caught fire.

Autopsies were scheduled for Sunday. The accident remains under investigation.