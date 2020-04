DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 people injured.

According to police, it happened around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, April 20 in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street.

The victims are 20-year-old and 17-year-old male Decatur residents .

Both victims sustained injuries to their legs which were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Decatur and Macon County at (217) 423-8477.