2 injured after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating shots fired that left two people injured.

The incident happened on the afternoon of November 3, around 2:52 p.m. in the area of the 1200 block of Sheridan Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 17 year old teenager, from Champaign, who had suffered a broken leg.

He said he was walking in the area of the 1200 block of Sheridan Street when he heard gunshots and started running away.

He then fell and broke his leg and was transported to an area hospital for his non-life threatening injury.

Officers were later notified that a victim had arrived at OSF Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the ER where a 31-year-old Danville man was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim said he was walking in the 1200 block of Sheridan Street when two male subjects began yelling at him.

He said he continued walking when he heard several gunshots and was hit in the shoulder.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects.

No other injuries were reported during this incident.



Police are still investigating and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS