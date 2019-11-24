2 injured after Hit-and-Run

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a semi-trailer that was involved in a Hit-and-Run accident on November 24 around 2:00 a.m.

It happened on I-70 East approximately three miles east of Effingham.

Police say driver Cynthia Jennings, 49 of Indianapolis, and passengers Carman Elizabeth Hoehn Camp, 43 of Atoka, Tennessee and Shepherd Troy Hoehn, 49 of Indianapolis, were traveling east on Lane 1 of I-70 East when Hoehn began to slow down to avoid another vehicle that was in the roadway from a previous crash.

As she slowed down, a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east on I-70 just behind Hoehn and failed to slow/stop and rear ended the car.

There were many semi-trailers pulled on the shoulder of the road, but none came forward to claim responsibility for the crash.

Jennings and Hoehn Camp were transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital.

This crash is still under investigation.