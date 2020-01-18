2 injured after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two are injured after a crash that happened on Friday, January 17 around 6:15 p.m.

A juvenile was fleeing from a police officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop. They were traveling I-70 west bound at mile post 66, near the Brownstown exit.

The juvenile was speeding and lost control while crossing an elevated bridge, then hit the guardrail head on.

Another driver, Brian Roedl, 38, of Vandalia, attempted to slow down, and swerved to avoid striking the juvenile’s car, which was partially in the left lane facing the wrong direction.

Roedl struck them in the rear passenger side and the guardrail simultaneously.

The juvenile came to a rest in between both westbound lanes.

Roedl slowed and came to a stop in the left lane.

Both drivers were transported to Fayette County Hospital for treatment.

This accident is still under investigation by police.