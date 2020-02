JASPER COUNTY (WCIA) — Two people are injured after running head on to a ditch on Saturday, February 22.

Police say it happened near Jasper County Road 800E. The driver was approaching the intersection of 1600N.

Hailey Cook, 18, of Mattoon, was unfamiliar with the area and says she did not see the slight curve of the road which caused her to leave the roadway.

Cook and her passenger were both transported to a local hospital.