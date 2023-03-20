Update 11:48 a.m.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement on their investigation into the accident that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers on March 19.

Officials said that officers responded to a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old from Illinois were reportedly riding tandem down a half-pipe and police said they were launched off a large snowbank at the bottom half of the pipe. Officials said the two teenagers came down hard on the hard ice below, causing “blunt force trauma”.

Police said that despite immediate medical attention from emergency medical services, the teenagers could not be revived and were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident”.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to always practice safe on snow activity habits and to be aware of the risks associated with these activities.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation into the cause and manner of death.

This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois high school has announced the deaths of two students Monday.

According to a Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8 press release, two Prairie Central High School students have died in a ski-related accident.

The names of the students will not be released at this time.

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a

difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Superintendent Paula Crane stated.

The Baptist Church in Fairbury is offering counseling, prayer, and a place for students to gather throughout the day Monday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.