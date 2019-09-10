2 hurt in 4 semi accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon woman was airlifted to the hospital after an accident involving four semi-tractor-trailer trucks. It happened about 7:20 pm, Monday, on I-70, near Martinsville. Martinsville is about seven miles northeast of Casey.

Illinois State Police say 54-year old Danielia Kimball was driving westbound when her truck left the roadway into the median before sideswiping another semi. The second semi, driven by a man from St. Louis, Mo., overturned into a ditch. Kimball’s truck also overturned blocking the eastbound lanes.

Two other semis, traveling eastbound, tried avoiding the accident, but ended up striking the cab of Kimball’s vehicle.

The drivers of the third and fourth units are from Cherry Valley, Mass., and Lithonia, Ga., respectively. The driver from Georgia, 28-year old Malcolm Smith, was taken to a hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. Kimball’s and Smith’s conditions are not known. Kimball was ticketed for improper lane usage.