2 hurt, dog dead in accident

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are hurt and a dog is dead after an early morning car accident. It happened just after 6 am, Wednesday, in the 100-block of Scottswood Drive. Authorities say speeding may have been a factor in the crash when a vehicle hit a tree.

Two people were in the car, one with an obvious broken leg. Neighbors who came to help after hearing the wreck say they unbuckled the man who was driving and say he smelled of alcohol before wandering away from the accident.

Police caught up with him and had him taken to the hospital. Officials say a dog was in the car. Firefighters tried to perform CPR and provide oxygen but were unable to revive the pet. The accident is still under investigation.