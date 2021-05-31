2 hurt after shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police is investigating after a shooting left two people hurt.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the 1300 block of Harmon Drive for a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they found two juveniles that had been hurt as a result of the shooting. Both victims were transported to a hospital for what are believed to be non-lifethreating injuries.

Officers say they later located the scene of the shooting near the intersections of Sycamore Lane and Rosewood Drive.

Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at (217) 892-2103. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.