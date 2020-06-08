2 face charges for inappropriate pics

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested two people on separate charges in separate cases involving inappropriate images.

42-year old Jimmy Derixson, of Mattoon, was arrested Wednesday, June 3, on charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May led investigators to find images of child pornography on Derixson’s cellphone and Google account which were supposed to be registered as part of sex offender compliance.

30-year old Hannah Danneberger, of Windsor, was arrested Sunday, June 7. Authorities say, in May, Danneberger stole a cellphone from a woman and sent multiple nude images of the victim to various people without the victim’s knowledge or consent. Danneberger faces charges of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.