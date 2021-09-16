2 dead and 1 hurt in a car crash on Illinois Route 33

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police reported a car crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon caused two deaths and one person hurt.

According to police officers, at about 3:00 p.m., two people in a maroon Buick Lacrosse were driving on Illinois Route 33 at County Road 1300N when a person driving a black Chevrolet Silverado from another lane hit them with his car.

The people in the Buick Lacrosse were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were both later pronounced deceased. The victims were reported to be an 82-year-old man from Shumway and an 81-year-old woman from Shumway. Further information about them are being withheld at the moment.

The driver of the black Chevrolet Silverado was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as Ryan Wendt — a 36-year-old man from Effingham.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

