UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Champaign man faces charges in two separate thefts. 49-year old Guy Murphy was arrested Sunday at the Illinois Terminal.

Authorities say a UI student reported her $800 laptop computer had been stolen from a public lobby, Tuesday, September 3, and a UI employee reported a $300 university-owned tablet computer was stolen from a public study room, Saturday, September 7.

Murphy is due in court later this month for a hearing to request his probation be revoked.