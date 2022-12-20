RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo Douglas of Urbana, in Rantoul on Nov. 20.

Though arrests have been made, Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information about this incident can contact them at (217) 333-8911. Police said arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS) or online at 373tips.com.

The police department thanked everyone who provided information and assistance in this investigation.