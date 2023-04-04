TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A cat is recovering in an animal hospital after firefighters rescued it from a garage fire that happened in Tilton on Monday.

Firefighters from Tilton, Catlin and Westville responded to the house after the disconnected garage caught fire. Officials said the family living in the house, consisting of two adults, a child and an infant, was able to get out along with two dogs, but three cats were missing. Two of them were found dead, but the third was found still alive.

Photo courtesy of Tilton Ambulance

Photo courtesy of Tilton Ambulance

Photo courtesy of Tilton Ambulance

Photo courtesy of Tilton Ambulance

Photo courtesy of Tilton Ambulance

Photo courtesy of Tilton Ambulance

Emergency personnel performed lifesaving measures on the cat, including giving it oxygen, and were able to revive it. The cat was taken to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine’s animal hospital for treatment.

Officials believe the fire was an accident. The garage was severely damaged by the flames; the house was relatively intact but did suffer some smoke and fire damage. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.