URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two cars on the University of Illinois campus were damaged on Monday when thieves stole their catalytic converters, U of I Police said.

Officials said the thefts happened in the parking lot of the university’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, located at 2001 South Lincoln Avenue. Two employees separately reported that the catalytic converters on their cars had been stolen at some point between 7:40 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It was estimated that it would cost $2,000 and $2,800 to repair their cars.

This is the second instance during the month of May where multiple catalytic converters were stolen from the same general location on the same day. Three were stolen from the area of Fourth and Daniel Streets on May 4, and a fourth was stolen near Fourth Street and Peabody Drive the same day.

U of I Police spokesperson Pat Wade said there wasn’t a consistent theme with the cars, such as make or model, that indicated why they were targeted. He also said that he wasn’t considering the two incidents as being indicative of a rise in catalytic converter thefts on campus.

He did, however, say that the department is taking steps to prevent future thefts.

“We are providing extra patrols in the areas and parking lots where we’ve seen these happen before, and of course our detectives are working to identify the people responsible,” Wade said.

He also said that drivers themselves can take steps to prevent their catalytic converters from being stolen and bystanders can help stop thefts in progress.

“The best way to prevent this type of crime is to park your vehicle in a well-lit, highly visible location,” Wade said. “Anyone who notices suspicious activity (for example, someone working underneath a vehicle in a time and location where you wouldn’t expect someone to be working on their own car) should call police immediately. 911 for crimes in progress and 217-333-8911 for non-emergencies.”